Brik Realty: Featured Home of the Week

This gorgeous two-story home is located at 5410 Camelia Lane in Trussville.

It features classic white with black shutters, beautiful hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace with mantle and surround, 9-foot smooth ceilings and crown molding.

Other upgrades throughout the home include a granite counter tops, and tile flooring, a spacious kitchen and eat-in space, beautiful cabinetry, and even granite counter tops in the bathrooms.

The cost of this home is $219,900.

