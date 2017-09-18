 [fiatalert]
Brik Realty: Featured Home of the Week

Posted by: Posted date: September 18, 2017

Sponsored by Brik Realty

This gorgeous two-story home is located at 5410 Camelia Lane in Trussville.

It features classic white with black shutters, beautiful hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace with mantle and surround, 9-foot smooth ceilings and crown molding.

Other upgrades throughout the home include a granite counter tops, and tile flooring, a spacious kitchen and eat-in space, beautiful cabinetry, and even granite counter tops in the bathrooms.

The cost of this home is $219,900.

Visit Brik Realty for more information on this home.

