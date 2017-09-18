Rollover crash in North Jefferson Co. kills 1

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A rollover crash in northern Jefferson County on Sunday killed a woman who has not yet been identified.

Authorities today are trying to confirm the identity of the fatality victim, according to a report from Carol Robinson.

The wreck occurred in the 6100 block of New Castle Road near Morris. The victim was reportedly a passenger in a Mercury Cougar.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian said they arrived to find the victim was a passenger in a Mercury Cougar.

According to Robinson, the vehicle appeared to be traveling northeast on New Castle Road. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the car after it struck an embankment and was flipped upside down.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman driving the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.