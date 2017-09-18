Sean White off Auburn team following public intoxication arrest

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN – Sean White, who was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, has been removed from the team, according to AL.com.

On Sept. 18, White was arrested for public intoxication at the 100 block of N Ross St. in Auburn only two weeks after being suspended from the team for undisclosed reasons. According to jail records, he was booked at the Lee County Jail after his public intoxication arrest where he was held on a $500 bond.

White began his position as quarterback for the Auburn Tigers in 2015 before his dismissal today. Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn issued a statement on White.

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn,” he said. “He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.”