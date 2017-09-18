 [fiatalert]
Sean White off Auburn team following public intoxication arrest

Posted by: Posted date: September 18, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN – Sean White, who was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, has been removed from the team, according to AL.com.

Sean White. Photo from auburntigers.com.

On Sept. 18, White was arrested for public intoxication at the 100 block of N Ross St. in Auburn only two weeks after being suspended from the team for undisclosed reasons. According to jail records, he was booked at the Lee County Jail after his public intoxication arrest where he was held on a $500 bond.

White began his position as quarterback for the Auburn Tigers in 2015 before his dismissal today. Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn issued a statement on White.

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn,” he said. “He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best.”

 

 

Comments

  1. Nick Smith says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Last Chance U star in 2 seasons.

  2. Fayne Love Howle says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    On a personal note, I hope and pray his mentors and parents, together with Sean, will see that Sean receives help dealing with his current struggles.

  3. Scott White says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    😂😂😂😂

  4. Emmett Haislip says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Maybe Saban will sign him. Well probably not, he is white.

  5. Barbara Williams Lemley-Wheeler says:
    September 18, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Saban recruits to win for the TEAM……This young man is saying HELP……I have a problem…..
    First time is a mistake and second time is you must take ownership and responsibility. I think Coach Gus is a good coach recognizing this to the family.

  6. Randy Hydrick says:
    September 18, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Who’s left?

  7. Thomas Burleson says:
    September 18, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    I’m sure Bielema needs another useless QB to blame his mediocrity on!

  8. Vicky Watson Elrod says:
    September 18, 2017 at 6:13 pm

