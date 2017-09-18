Sylacauga man killed in Shelby County car crash

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A man from Sylacauga was killed today in a car crash on U.S. 280 in Shelby County, according to Carol Robinson.

Robert Lee Ramsey IV, 41, was identified as the victim by a Shelby County coroner. According to authorities, Ramsey crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck as he was driving to Birmingham. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. this morning. A report from the coroner’s office suggested that foggy conditions may have been part of what caused the accident.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the case.