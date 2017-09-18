Trussville’s Amerex recognized by OSHA for safety achievements

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Amerex Corporation, the fire extinguisher manufacturing company based in Trussville, has been selected by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as “Voluntary Protection Program Star site” according to the vice president of McWane, Inc, Michael Jones.

“The Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) promotes effective worksite-based safety and health,” said Jones in an email. “The Star site recognition is for employers and employees who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards the development, implementation and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.”

Amerex is a subsidiary of McWane, which manufactures iron water works and plumbing products. Amerex specializes in fire extinguishing and suppression systems for government and commercial markets.

“Being selected as a Star site is the highest recognition OSHA bestows as part of its VPP program,” said Amerex President Dennis Kennedy. “It’s a testament to our team members’ hard work and their dedication to the highest standards of health and safety.”