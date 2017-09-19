Cahaba watershed lands, framework plan discussed at Birmingham City Council

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Concerns over rezoning the Cahaba community for the Northeast Framework Plan were raised at a meeting of the Birmingham City Council after several citizens spoke at a meeting on Sept. 5, saying that development may affect the city’s drinking water. The council agreed to delay action on the plan until today’s meeting.

The Northeast Framework Plan is part of the Birmingham Comprehensive Plan, which is an effort to rezone various communities, termed “frameworks”, in and around the city to further growth and revitalize neighborhoods. The Northeast Framework consists of east Pinson Valley, Huffman, Cahaba and Roebuck/South East Lake Communities.

The Cahaba community was the subject of much discussion at the meeting today, namely on the Cahaba’s watershed lands maintained by the Birmingham Water Works, which is a major source of drinking water. City Planner Tim Gambrel addressed the council, saying that a letter from the Attorney General’s office confirmed that the Birmingham Water Works was in the process of finalizing documents for a conservation easement that would provide protection.

“Development control in this whole area is very tight,” he said.”I think we’ve got all the bases covered.”

Gambrel said that documents for a conservation easement would be finalized in 30 to 45 days. He advocated for the council voting on adopting the framework plan today.

Several speakers from the audience addressed the watershed lands. Among them was Cahaba Riverkeeper Board President Peggy Gargis, who spoke at the Sept. 5 meeting. At today’s meeting, Gargis said that, despite efforts to protect the watershed, residents are saying there are still plans for development, including the building of a gas station. She suggested to the council that they get a list of projects and other activities that are potentially happening before preceding with adopting the ordinance.

Speaking again, Gambrel said that, to his knowledge, there are no plans for development on the lands. He also said that the Attorney General has ordered the Water Works to record its process for conservation easement, whereas in the past the Attorney General has allowed them to not record such a procedure.

Councilor Lashunda Roberts-Scales urged the council to act on voting, saying that there is no need to postpone after multiple meetings on the subject.

“I pray that this council will go ahead and move forward on this Northeast Framework Plan because we need economic development in our districts,” she said. “We spent $300,000 on this framework plan and almost $30,000 advertising it and we’re going to prolong another meeting? I don’t understand that.”

Council President Johnathan Austin abstained from voting while the council unanimously approved the ordinance.

In other business, A public hearing will be held on a “Nondiscrimination Ordinance” for Birmingham at the next council meeting on Sept. 26. According to the agenda, the purpose of the ordinance is to, “prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s real or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, or familial status; provide for a Human Rights Commission to act in an advisory role to the Mayor and Council on matters related to eliminating discriminatory practices within the City; and provide for enforcement.”

The next Birmingham City Council meeting will take place on the third floor of City Hall on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.