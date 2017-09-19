Former No. 1 national recruit leaving Auburn football team

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Byron Cowart has reportedly been granted release from the Auburn football program per his request.

The junior defensive lineman has three tackles this season.

In 2015, Cowart was the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2015. However, this season he has only three tackles. The junior has totaled 15 tackles in his 26-game career.

In addition to not living up to expectations on the field, Cowart has had troubles outside of football. In June 2016 he was among four AU players arrested for second-degree marijuana possession.

Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is scheduled to speak to reporters at his weekly press conference today at 11:15 a.m.