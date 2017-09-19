Former No. 1 national recruit leaving Auburn football team
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
Byron Cowart has reportedly been granted release from the Auburn football program per his request.
The junior defensive lineman has three tackles this season.
In 2015, Cowart was the No. 1 recruit in the country in 2015. However, this season he has only three tackles. The junior has totaled 15 tackles in his 26-game career.
In addition to not living up to expectations on the field, Cowart has had troubles outside of football. In June 2016 he was among four AU players arrested for second-degree marijuana possession.
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is scheduled to speak to reporters at his weekly press conference today at 11:15 a.m.
Comments
Lazy
Sounds like he has it all figured out.
Or not developing players..
It’s there for him to receive. Sounds like it’s him. AU’s defensive line isn’t the problem
Another one with substance abuse problems? Such a waste of natural talent
You make it sound like it is the coaching staff’s job to keep him from smoking marijuana.
Brian Hoyt no!!! Is that the reason? If so he should have been gone along time ago. Lots of players don’t develop to some coaching styles. You know that. It wasn’t bashing Auburn.
Just the second time in a matter of minutes that someone mention failing to develop players. The first referenced Shawn White. Both these players have made poor, off the field, decisions. I just don’t see the connection to that and coaches developing players.
I don’t know that his marijuana use was a factor in his decision to leave. I do feel that those kind of choices have affected his ability to be effective on the field.
Brian Hoyt it probably has. It makes you lazy