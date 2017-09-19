Maple Leaf Run in Trussville announced

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce Maple Leaf Run presented by The Trak Shak will be held on Oct. 28 The 5K will start at 8 a.m., followed by a kids’ fun run at 9 a.m.

The Maple Leaf 5K and kids’ runs will be held at The Mall in historic downtown Trussville. Prizes will be awarded in each age group as well as overall in the 5K. The top three boys and girls will receive prizes in each of two age groups (9 & under and 10-14) in the kids’ run.

A portion of the proceeds from the race will go toward the chamber’s scholarship fund and also to “Turn Trussville Pink,” a community project to fund breast cancer awareness.

Registration for the Maple Leaf is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the race for the 5K. Registration for the kids’ run will be $10.

The first 300 runners who register will get a free t-shirt. Participants can register online at www.runsignup.com. Race packets can be picked up at the chamber office (400 Main Street in Trussville) on Oct. 27 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or beginning at 6:30 a.m. the day of the race at The Mall Pavilion.

For more information on the Maple Leaf Run or the Chamber, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com or call the chamber at 655-7535.