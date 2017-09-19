Suspect killed in alleged home invasion identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY –The suspected intruder who was shot and killed in an alleged home invasion in west Jefferson County last Friday has been identified.

According to chief deputy coroner Bill Yates of the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 38-year-old Stephen Douglas Crump II, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating and looking for additional suspects after Crump was shot and killed at a home in the 200 block of Bayview Drive in west Jefferson County.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the home in west Jefferson County. An adult female caller reported that her husband had yelled from the back of her home for her to call 911 and then she had heard what she believed to be a gunshot.

Deputies arrived to find Crump dead on the floor in the house. The adult male homeowner was suffering from cut to his head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Information at the scene was that the male homeowner and a friend were in a side room of the home visiting when Crump and another armed man allegedly forced their way into the door and tried to rob them. The homeowner and his friend began fighting with the suspects.

The homeowner was struck in in the head with a handgun. During the struggle, a shot was fired. Crump was struck and fell to the floor. The second suspect fled to a waiting vehicle and was driven away by a third unknown suspect. The suspect vehicle was described as a full sized gray Ford pickup.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.