Fatal wreck on Highway 79 near Pinson kills driver, passenger

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies today were on the scene of a fatal traffic accident near Pinson at the intersection of Alabama Highway 79 and Bradford Road.

Just before 2 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a single car accident at the intersection.

Officials arrived to find a single-vehicle accident involving a Chevrolet Malibu.

The adult male driver and adult female passenger were the only occupants of the vehicle. Both suffered critical injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

According to the sheriff’s department, the car was traveling south on Alabama Highway 79 when the driver apparently lost control.

The car left the road and struck a rocky outcrop before hitting a tree near the intersection just north of Pinson.