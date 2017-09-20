Huskies runners dominate at St. Clair County Invitational

From Staff Reports

The Hewitt-Trussville cross country teams had a superb showing at the St. Clair County Invitational on Saturday.

The Huskies high school boys dominated the 5K race with four of the top seven finishers and five in the top 15. Hewitt-Trussville won the race with 29 points. Hartselle was a distant second with 89 points.

Springville was sixth with 152 points.

Senior Thomas Wolfe led the Huskies with a time of 17:19.08, and senior Carson Spruiell was second at 17:24.24. Freshman Aaron Himes was fourth, senior Josh Jenkins was seventh and sophomore Mac Brooks 15th.

Kent Glover was 21st and Micah Smith 22nd as Hewitt placed 14 runners in the top 50.

Springville’s Graham BIanchi was fifth. Other Tigers scoring were Stuart Allen, Peyton Young, Chris Smith, Hudson Kersh, Jake Harned and Cotton Ryan.

In the girls varsity 5K race, the Hewitt girls were a close third. John Carroll Catholic took first with 47 points, with Prattville at 52 and Hewitt at 53.

Leading the Huskies was freshman Amelia Brady with a time of 21:00.91, just behind John Carroll’s Lindsey Granier (20:23.03). Junior Sydney Hall was third (21:08.38), Helena Steen was ninth, Olivia Kilpatrick was 18th, Ariana White 28th, Olivia Braswell 36th and Samantha Vise 37th to round out the Hewitt scorers.

Springville’s top finisher was Abigail Ward (64th).

In the boys 2.1 mile race, the Hewitt boys ran away from the pack with 20 points. Hartselle was a distant second (60).

The Huskies captured 11 of the top 12 spots and 25 of the top 37 places.

Freshman Jacob Jones led the way with a 11:47.85 to finish second behind McAdory seventh-grader Antonio Onofre. Two through eight were also scoring Huskies: Sam Ronsisvalle, Kellen Rutherford, Alex Jones, Mitchell Phillips, Aaron Himes and Ben Pendergrass. Phillips and Pendergrass are eighth-graders and the rest are ninth-graders.

In the girls 2.1 race, Hewitt took six of the top seven spots and 13 of 16. They were the only team scoring (15 points).

Eighth-grader Maci Mills won the race at 13:47.47. Right behind were teammates Sophia Knox, Hannah O’Kelley, Mia Cane and Ella Reese Willoughby. Olivia Browning and Landry Watson rounded out the scorers. O’Kelley is a seni or while the other girls are seventh-graders.

Springville eighth-grader Lauren Isley was sixth and eighth-grader Bentlee Smith was 11th.

Spain Park Cross Country Classic: Clay-Chalkville and Rudd middles schools sent runners to this event last Saturday.

Rudd’s Charlotte Phillips turned in the best performance, finishing eighth in the girls 3200.

Nevaeh Scott was 118th and Xochil Argueta 145th.

In the boys 3200, Carlos Del Toro was 12th. Other RMS scorers were Alex Palacios (29th), Hunter Siddle (48th), Hayden Siddle (71st), Andrew Martin (131st), Juan Pina (136th) and Daryl Shorts (220th).

Clay-Chalkville’s Saul Aguirre was 68th in the boys 3200. Manuel Mendoza was 226th.

In the girls 3200, CCMS’ Calin Adaway was 138th, Ariel McClee 147th, Jade Phillips 156th and Harriet Chacon 172nd.

In the boys varsity 5K race, Rudd’s Aaron Martinez (18:17.43) finished a strong 35th. Martinez was the highest-finishing seventh-grader in the race.