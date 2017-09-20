Lightning causes house fire in Springville

By David Lazenby

Editor

Firefighters from seven area agencies on Tuesday afternoon fought a blaze caused by lightning at a Springville home.

Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey said the fire at a house in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road damaged the house’s attic.

“It took 30 minutes to get the fire under control,” he said.

No one was at home at the time of the fire that occurred around 3 p.m. However, Harvey said homeowners have not yet been able to locate all three of their house cats.

Harvey said his department was assisted by fire departments from Argo, Odenville, Davis Lake, Pleasant Hill, Pine Mountain and Holly Pond.

Also assisting firefighters were members of the Springville/Argo Community Emergency Response Team and Springville Police Department officers. Because the firefighting effort blocked school buses, those agencies helped escort children around the fire to the other side of road where their parents or guardians could pick them up after school, according to Harvey.

Harvey said during his 30-year career he has only worked a couple of fires caused by lightning. However, he added, “It happens more than you would think.”