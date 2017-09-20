Man wrecks vehicle while driving to Birmingham hospital after being shot

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred today at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Avenue N.W. in Birmingham.

Just after 2 p.m. today, deputies received a call from Birmingham Police about a shooting in the 9900 block of Parkway East. Once on scene, deputies learned that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 100 block of 14th Ave NW.

The adult male victim of the shooting fled the scene and had been attempting to drive himself to the hospital when he was involved in an accident on Parkway East. He was transported to an area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.