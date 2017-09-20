Russellville man arrested after burglary attempt in Hoover

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Hoover police on Tuesday arrested a convicted felon who allegedly attempted to break into a home that morning armed with a pistol.

Bobby Earl Townsend, 34, of Russellville was captured following a brief foot chase after police responded to a 7:50 a.m. call from a resident in the 700 block of Flag Circle who reported seeing a male trying to break into her neighbor’s house.

Police encountered Townsend in the backyard. In addition to the gun, Townsend reportedly possessed a backpack that contained suspected stolen property and burglar’s tools.

Townsend is charged with possession of burglar’s tools and felon in possession of a firearm.

A bond of $15,000 was set for each charge.