52-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

FAYETTE COUNTY —According to Alabama State Trooper Johnathan Appling, a single-vehicle crash at 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday claimed the life of a Fayette man.

Appling said Johnny Wayne Nichols, 52, was killed when the 2000 Chevrolet truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a ditch.

Nichols, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 171 near the 28 mile marker, four miles south of Fayette.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.