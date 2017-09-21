Argo woman killed in wreck on Interstate 59 in Trussville
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE— An Argo woman died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 northbound on Wednesday.
Sue Lenox Curlee, 81, of Argo was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:28 p.m. according to Jefferson County Deputy Chief Coroner Bill Yates.
Trussville Fire and Rescue personnel along with Trussville Police responded to the wreck that occurred at 1:09 p.m. near the 140 mile marker, just south of the Chalkville Road 141 exit.
Traffic was backed up past the Interstate 459 split, but the wreck was cleared by 3:30 p.m.
