Argo woman killed in wreck on Interstate 59 in Trussville

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE— An Argo woman died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 northbound on Wednesday.

Sue Lenox Curlee, 81, of Argo was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:28 p.m. according to Jefferson County Deputy Chief Coroner Bill Yates.

Trussville Fire and Rescue personnel along with Trussville Police responded to the wreck that occurred at 1:09 p.m. near the 140 mile marker, just south of the Chalkville Road 141 exit.

Traffic was backed up past the Interstate 459 split, but the wreck was cleared by 3:30 p.m.