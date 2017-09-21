Argo woman killed in wreck on Interstate 59 in Trussville

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: September 21, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE— An Argo woman died Wednesday as the result of a single-vehicle crash  on Interstate 59 northbound on Wednesday.

Sue Lenox Curlee, 81, of Argo was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:28 p.m. according to Jefferson County Deputy Chief Coroner Bill Yates.

Trussville Fire and Rescue personnel along with Trussville Police responded to the wreck that occurred  at 1:09 p.m. near the 140 mile marker, just south of the Chalkville Road 141 exit.

Traffic was backed up past the Interstate 459 split, but the wreck was cleared by 3:30 p.m.

 

Comments

  1. Dawn Murray says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    RIP

  2. Kathy Sills says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Prayers Rev. Curlee and family…

  3. Rita Morgan says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Praying for family and loved ones!!!!

  4. Gwen Lackey says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Prayers for family

  5. Jessica Mimi Buckner says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Prayers for her family.

  6. Liz Zimmerman says:
    September 21, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    Prayers for her family

  7. Elainia N Joe Duffin says:
    September 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Such a SWEET SOUL she will be missed by ALL !! Prayers for all her family

  8. Penny Raney Meadows says:
    September 21, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Praying for Bro. Bob and his family.

  9. Pam Kennington says:
    September 21, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Sweet sweet lady

  10. Frank S. Piazza says:
    September 21, 2017 at 6:04 pm

  11. Kathy Martin Williams says:
    September 21, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Yes, she was. So very tragic and sad. Praying for her family.

  12. Stacey Mabrey Allen says:
    September 21, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    Such a sweet family!!!

  13. Karen Walker Moody says:
    September 21, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Prayers for Bro. Bob and family.

