Man from Trussville shot near Center Point dies at UAB Hospital

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Birmingham man from Trussville died Wednesday evening, hours after he was shot during an argument that occurred in the Center Point area that afternoon.

Toney Felix Myers, Jr. 39, of east Birmingham, was at the 100 block of 14th Avenue when he was shot Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. during an altercation involving several people, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

After attempting to drive himself to an area hospital, Myers wrecked a vehicle he was driving on Parkway East at Huffman Road. He was then taken to UAB Hhospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:04 p.m.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide, according to Yates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

