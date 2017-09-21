Motorist, passenger killed in wreck near Pinson identified

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Coroner Chief Deputy Bill Yates today identified the man and woman killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident near Pinson at the intersection of Alabama Highway 79 and Bradford Road.

Adam Lee Roberts, 37, was the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu that crashed at approximately 1:55 p.m. The passenger who died in the accident was Ashley Nicole Gills, 27, of Pell City.

Both were pronounced dead on Wednesday at 2:05 p.mRoberts and Gills were the only occupants of the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s department, the car was traveling south on Alabama Highway 79 when the driver apparently lost control.

The car left the road and struck a rocky outcrop before hitting a tree near the intersection just north of Pinson.