Rape on Auburn University shuttle was caught on video

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN – A new detail has emerged in the case of an Auburn University student who was raped on a campus shuttle. According to Carol Robinson, the incident was caught on video from the surveillance system on the shuttle.

On Sept. 16, an 18-year old student of the university was sexually assaulted at Aspen Heights Apartments on Aspen Heights Lane in Auburn. After police began investigating, Tony Martin Patillo, 51, and James Don Johnson, 32, were taken into custody as suspects. Both were First Transit drivers.

Both were taken to Lee County Jail where Patillo was held on a $127,000 bond and Johnson was held on $125,000 bond. Johnson has been released after posting bail but Patillo remains in custody.

According to the victim, she had been intoxicated when the incident took place but does not remember it and did not consent to any sexual encounters. She confirmed to police that she was the one in the video that captured the attack.

Patillo awaits a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.