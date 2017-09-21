Trussville motorcycle ride being held to benefit family of deceased local cystic fibrosis sufferer

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A motorcycle ride to benefit the family members left behind after a Pinson man died in August following a double lung transplant will be held Sunday in Trussville.

The ride was originally scheduled when Steven Vaughan was on the list to received a transplant. However, Vaughan passed away the day after his surgery on Aug. 11 at the age of 33.

Vaughan was born with cystic fibrosis. His aunt, DeeAnne White, said Vaughan’s health took a significant downturn in late October.

White said her nephew’s healthcare costs since he became sick have been significant. Money raised from the ride will help to give Vaughan’s family monetary relief as all funds raised from the ride will benefit Vaughan’s widow, Ashley, and their children, a 2-year-old and a set of twins, who are 5-months-old.

The cost to participate is $20 per bike and $5 for each additional rider.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday at Riders Harley-Davidson, which is located at 4750 Norrell Dr. in Trussville.

Kickstands will go up at 9:30 a.m.

Riders will return to the store at approximately 2:30 p.m. After the ride, a live band will perform at the shop where food will be served and raffles will be held.

At 4:30 p.m. a custom-designed 2016 Harley Davidson FatBoy will be given away to one lucky fundraiser participant.

For more information on the ride, contact White at 601-0124, Cyndi Dobbs at 490-3760 or Kim Burney at 502-0022.

Organizers also ask that those interested in the event join the Facebook page titled Motorcycle Raffle for Stevie Rays Second Wind