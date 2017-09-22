ALABAMA SCOREBOARD: Football results across the state
AHSAA Scoreboard
CLASS 7A
Alma Bryant 34, Mary Montgomery 26
Auburn 48, Enterprise 17
Bob Jones 34, Huntsville 20
Central-Phenix City 62, Smiths Station 7
Davidson 17, Theodore 0
Fairhope 20, Daphne 17
Gadsden City 19, Grissom 0
Hewitt-Trussville 49, Buckhorn 0
Hoover 63, Tuscaloosa County 0
McGill-Toolen Catholic 35, Foley 13
Mountain Brook 51, Spain Park 50 (2 OT)
Vestavia Hills 32, Huffman 12
CLASS 6A
Athens 28, Florence 24
Austin 56, Columbia 0
Benjamin Russell 19, Opelika 14
Blount 41, B.C. Rain 8
Clay-Chalkville 45, Center Point 0
Cullman 20, Fort Payne 16
Hazel Green 41, Decatur 38
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 27, McAdory 7
Jackson-Olin 42, John Carroll Catholic 7
Muscle Shoals 21, Hartselle 7
Oxford 43, Albertville 0
Park Crossing 35, Russell County 0
Paul Bryant 45, Selma 8
Pinson Valley 35, Jasper 0
Ramsay 32, Parker 7
Saraland 51, Robertsdale 14
Shades Valley 30, Hueytown 20
Sidney Lanier 20, Carver-Montgomery 11
Southside-Gadsden 24, Fairley, GA 6
Spanish Fort 51, Baldwin County 28
Stanhope Elmore 25, Northview 19
Wetumpka 56, Chilton County 19
CLASS 5A
Ardmore 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 21
Beauregard 47, Talladega 6
Briarwood Christian 23, Fairfield 6
Brooks 42, Lawrence County 35
Carroll 35, Eufaula 23
Central-Clay County 42, Cleburne County 6
Charles Henderson 42, B.T. Washington 0
Citronelle 35, Faith Academy 14
Crossville 61, Douglas 14
Curry 20, Springville 7
Dallas County 32, Sumter Central 18
Demopolis 21, Calera 17
Etowah 14, Alexandria 0
Greenville 28, Rehobeth 13
Guntersville 45, Scottsboro 0
Lee-Huntsville 35, East Limestone 7
Lincoln 24, Valley 14
Mae Jemison 56, Russellville 10
Mortimer Jordan 34, Fairview 3
Pleasant Grove 14, Moody 0
St. Clair County 34, Woodlawn 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 34, Dothan 14
Wenonah 52, Shelby County 8
West Point 49, Corner 42
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 35, Trinity Presbyterian 21
Bibb County 33, Oak Grove 7
Cherokee County 44, Oneonta 41
Childersburg 14, Elmore County 7
Cordova 26, Good Hope 14
Dadeville 48, Holtville 26
DAR 55, New Hope 0
Deshler 48, Priceville 10
Hale County 73, Holtville 0
Haleyville 10, Winfield 7
Hokes Bluff 49, White Plains 19
Jacksonville 41, Anniston 12
Leeds 22, Handley 20
Madison Academy 38, Westminster Christian 2
Munford 19, Tallassee 6
Northside 33, West Blocton 6
Saint James 51, Ashford 0
Saks 48, Ashville 13
Sardis 19, North Jackson 14
Sipsey Valley 14, Greensboro 12
UMS-Wright 28, Satsuma 0
W.S. Neal 67, Calhoun 0
CLASS 3A
American Christian 17, Greene County 0
Bayside Academy 38, Excel 14
Beulah 46, Central Coosa 0
Colbert Heights 27, Lexington 7
Flomaton 20, Cottage Hill Christian 7
Gordo 49, Carbon Hill 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 22, Clarke County 15
Lauderdale County 29, Clements 0
Mobile Christian 35, T.R. Miller 21
Montgomery Academy 62, B.B. Comer 6
Opp 30, Houston Academy 19
Piedmont 48, Pleasant Vallry 13
Pike County 28, Southside-Selma 15
Plainview 37, Geraldine 14
Providence Christian 13, Geneva 0
Randolph County 40, Glencoe 14
Sylvania 40, North Sand Mountain 20
West Morgan 42, Colbert County 41
Wicksburg 46, Straughn 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 36, Verbena 0
Ariton 45, Barbour County 20
Cleveland 20, Winston County 8
Collinsville 55, Asbury 0
Falkville 63, Cold Springs 7
Francis Marion 30, Billingsey 20
Fyffe 48, Ider 0
Horseshoe Bend 28, Ranburne 15
J.U. Blacksher 24, Washington County 23
LaFayette 34, Woodland 12
Lamar County 48, Hatton 18
Lanett 43, Reeltown 20
Leroy 48, Choctaw County 12
Mars Hill Bible 21, Sheffield 13
New Brockton 42, Central-Hayneville 20
Red Bay 24, Belmont, MS 7
Samson 20, Cottonwood 14
Sulligent 35, Phil Campbell 6
Tarrant 44, West End 21
Thorsby 28, R.C. Hatch 22
Vincent 38, Fayetteville 7
Westbrook Christian 28, Section 21
CLASS 1A
Cedar Bluff 54, Woodville 0
Decatur Heritage 28, R.A. Hubbard 0
Donoho 56, Coosa Christian 7
Georgiana 26, Brantley 15
Hackleburg 47, Waterloo 26
Houston County 41, Pleasant Home 6
Hubbertville 6, Berry 0
Isabella 51, Highland Home 15
Lynn 21, Addison 18
Maplesville 63, Ellwood Christian 0
Marengo 38i, A.L. Johnson 0
Marion County 35, Brilliant 14
Meek 52, Gaylesville 6
Millry 23, Linden 15
Notasulga 46, Autaugaville 6
Phillips 48, Shoals Christian 18
Spring Garden 42, Valley Head 6
Sumiton Christian 50, Southeastern 13
Sweet Water 61, J.F. Shields 8
Talladega County Central 54, Victory Christian 42