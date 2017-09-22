Allan Earll Muddiman

Celebration of An Awesome Person and a Life full of Helping Others, As Allan’s proud and loving father, best friend, and constant companion of his 49 years with me on this earth, I pen a celebration of his big and full life.

Allan Earll Mudiman was born August 21, 1968 to the proud parents of Charles Allan Muddiman and Sheryl Diane Hallock in Center Point Alabama. Allan graduated from Hewitt Trussville High School. He attended Jeff State, UAB, and Auburn University.

My beloved, smart, funny, and one of a kind son broke the mold. He died of a heart attack September 19, 2017. Allan went on to join his beloved Me Maw , Beatrice Muddiman , numerous aunts , uncles and friends to assist in promoting greater levels of laughter, cooking, cleanliness and better organizational skills at the side of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ .

Allan was a great son. He was a good man with a heart of gold. As a member of Trussville Baptist Church, Allan often volunteered as head cook for early men’s breakfast and steak chef at church dinners.

Allan was very civic oriented and worked many hours helping build the new boy’s baseball concession stand and the 4 fields it serves. He loved rock climbing, snow skiing, hang gliding, scuba diving, mountain biking, and fishing.

Allan passionately helped hundreds of men to recovery.

Allan’s greatest love was his wife and high school sweetheart, Jamie Nichols Muddiman. She brought great happiness and laughter to his life, along with his two precious sons, Grayson 2, and Brayden 5. They will all forever celebrate the love of Allan, and he will never be forgotten.

Allan is survived by his wife Jamie, sons Grayson and Brayden, and step-sons Zachary and Nicholas Whitson. His loving father Charles Allan Muddiman, step mother Kaye Broglin and mother, Sheryl Hallock. Father- in- law, Lavon Nichols. Brother, Chad Muddiman. Sisters, Christie Smith and Jennifer Beaumont. . Favorite uncle, Steve Garner. Brother-in-law, Ryan Nichols. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 24th with the service following at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 1591 Gadsden Hwy Birmingham, Alabama 35235. There shall be no graveside services. We look forward to visiting with all.