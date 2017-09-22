 [fiatalert]
Ann Bradford Billingsley

Posted by: Posted date: September 22, 2017

Ann Bradford Billingsley, age 69, of Trussville, passed away September 21, 2017.

She was a member of Trussville Southside Baptist Church, a UAB Alumni and retired from Southern Research Institute in Birmingham.

Chapel services will be Saturday Sept 22, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1pm until service time. Pastor Al Choquette will officiate.

She is survived by her husband Calvin L. Billingsley, daughter Beverly E. Billingsley, brother Chuck Bradford (Shaye) of Peachtree City, GA, several nieces and nephews. Jefferson Memorial Trussville directing.

Comments

  1. Violet Townsend says:
    September 22, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    She was a sweet sweet lady

