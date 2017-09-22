Former executive director of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program sentenced for misapplication of funds

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kelli Hogue Mauro, 48, of Birmingham, the former executive director of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program, was sentenced on Wednesday to five years of probation and five months of home confinement for misapplication of property worth at least $5,000 from a federal program, announced U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran of the Middle District of Tennessee.

Mauro also was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $10,228.32 to the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program and was fined $10,000. The Court also imposed the following requirements: Mauro must complete a financial responsibility program under the supervision of the United States Probation Office and report back to the District Court Judge after completion of that program; Mauro must write an open letter of apology to the Birmingham Bar Association, the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program and the Cumberland School of Law; and Mauro must complete 20 hours of community service work.

According to a press release, in pronouncing the sentence, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre stated, “This crime was one I can only rationalize as being one of greed.” Judge Bowdre observed that Mauro’s license to practice law had been suspended and characterized Mauro’s offense as “a sin against the profession as a whole.” The criminal information, filed on April 19, 2017, charged that between January 1, 2012 and August 31, 2012, Mauro misappropriated property owned by and under the control of the Birmingham Volunteer Lawyers Program, an organization that received benefits in excess of $10,000 from grants made by the federal Legal Services Corporation through Legal Services Alabama.

