Hewitt-Trussville volleyball team to host Husky Challenge

From Staff Reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s girls volleyball team will host the Husky Challenge on Saturday at Bryant Bank Arena.

The field includes Clay-Chalkville and Springville besides the host Huskies and several other area squads including Briarwood Christian, Shades Valley, Gardendale, Altamont, Indian Springs, Chelsea, Minor, Montevallo and Mortimer Jordan. Among the teams from across the state are Carver-Montgomery, Florence, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Oxford and Pleasant Valley.

Four courts will be used for the event as each team will play three pool play games before heading into single-elimination tournament play.

Pool play starts at 8:30 a.m. The championship match will be at approximately 5:30 p.m.