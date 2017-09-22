Home intruder assaults woman, steals Irondale police car

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

IRONDALE –A man is in jail in Irondale after stealing two vehicles, including an Irondale police cruiser, and breaking into two homes early Friday morning, police say.

The incident began in Moody when the man, who has not been identified, stole a truck and drove to Irondale where he wrecked the vehicle before breaking into the home of a woman in her 70’s and assaulting her.

Police were called to the home by neighbors who heard the disturbance. While police searched for the suspect he stole an Irondale police cruiser parked outside the home and made his escape.

With police pursuing him, the suspect wrecked the police vehicle a short time later and broke into another home where he barricaded himself inside. The homeowner of the second break-in managed to escape the home. After a lengthy standoff with police, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.