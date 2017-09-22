 [fiatalert]
No one hurt in wreck on I-459 in Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: September 22, 2017

From The Trussvile Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A wreck involved five vehicles on Interstate 459 this morning  did not cause any injuries.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. today in the southbound lane of 459, just inside the Trussville city limits near mile marker 139.

Trussville Police Detective Michael Bruce said the wreck appeared to have been a chain reaction caused when one  vehicle braked, causing vehicles following it to rear end the ones in front of them.

Bruce said two of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

 

  1. Kristi Mason Wetzel says:
    September 22, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    The wreck occurred on 59S not 459S.

