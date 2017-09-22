PIGSKIN PREDICTIONS: Huskies, Indians keep rolling, Cougars look to bounce back

By David Knox

Sports Editor

Fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville returns to Husky Field on Friday night to entertain Buckhorn in another Class 7A, Region 4 matchup.

The Huskies took care of business in Huntsville last Friday in their first real road test with an easy 49-7 win over Grissom to improve to 4-0, 2-0 in region play. Like Grissom, Buckhorn has a new coach in Keith Henderson. He came in when John Holladay left after one season to go to Tuscaloosa County. The Bucks were 5-5 last year and 2-5 in the region, and so far it doesn’t look like they’ll improve on that.

Buckhorn opened with a 22-21 win over 6A Hazel Green, then dropped region games to Sparkman 36-10 and Huntsville 24-14.

Buckhorn gave the Huskies some trouble in the 2016 meeting in New Market, losing just 34-23. But they’ve lost some of its talent — Will Ignont, Jackson Holladay, Dallin Woodley — to graduation.

With Hewitt, Bob Jones, James Clemens and Gadsden City still ahead of them, the Bucks are looking like a deer looking in the headlights.

Hewitt had an exceptionally efficient offensive output at Grissom, rushing for 336 yards and passing for 311. A few penalties, a turnover and a gracious move to take a knee in the red zone kept the score at 49 when it could have been 50-plus. It appears the Huskies are hitting all cylinders as they hit the midpoint of the season. The defense is showing it’s better than last season, and by all rights it should have had a shutout last week.

Maybe this week?

Tribune prediction: Hewitt-Trussville 56, Buckhorn 0

Pinson in the

driver’s seat

Pinson Valley’s tough 34-32 win over Clay-Chalkville continued the third-ranked Indians’ strong start, but more importantly it was a rivalry win — and even more importantly than that, it was a major step in the Class 6A, Region 6 race.

Pinson hosts Jasper this Friday at Willie Adams in another region contest. The Vikings (1-2, 0-1) took last week off after being routed 41-6 by Clay-Chalkville.

Even if the Indians suffer a letdown after an emotional win, it’s hard to see Jasper bringing enough to pull off the upset on the road. The Indians can have their first 5-0 start since 2002 with a win. Shades Valley, an open date, and Center Point follow in the next three weeks. They should be 7-0 when they host Gardendale on Oct. 20 in a region showdown.

Tribune prediction: Pinson Valley 42, Jasper 14

Cougars pointing

to the Eagles

The Clay-Chalkville Cougars won’t be licking their wounds for long. They travel to winless Center Point for a 6A, Region 6 matchup.

We might have learned more about the Cougars in the tough loss than we knew before. Drew Gilmer’s team is clearly one that can make the playoffs and make a run when it gets there. Pinson had allowed just 35 points in its first three games, so the Cougars’ 32 last Friday shows the offense can score on anybody. The Indians were also held below their 43 ppg average coming in, so the Cougars’ defense is for real.

Center Point has been battling, as a 27-26 loss to Minor shows. The Eagles play good defense and lean heavily on the running game.

A lot is still ahead for the Cougars with a win.

Tribune prediction: Clay-Chalkville 34, Center Point 6

Springville looking

for first win

Springville is already in trouble in Class 5A, Region 6 at 0-2, 0-3 overall.

The Tigers travel to Curry(2-1, 0-1), which dropped its region opener in overtime to Hayden after posting easy shutout wins against patsies.

Springville has to find some offense; they’ve scored four touchdowns in three games.

The Tigers beat Curry 21-6 last year and are 7-0 against the Yellow Jackets all-time. The Jackets may be improved, but the Tigers are hurting and hungry.

Tribune prediction: Springville 14, Curry 12

Last week’s predictions: 4-0

Season record: 15-2