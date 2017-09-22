Principal: Fire alarms at Hewitt-Trussville High set off by steam buildup in a custodial closet

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Several Trussville Fire & Rescue trucks responded today when fire alarms went off at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

Principal Tim Salem said the the alarms were not set off by a blaze, but by steam that built up in a custodial closet at the school where paint brushes were being cleaned.

Students were evacuated from the school when the alarms sounded at approximately 1:15 p.m. today. They returned to class after it was determined that it was a false alarm.

Trussville Fire & Rescue Chief Tim Shotts could not be reached for comment prior to the publication of this report.