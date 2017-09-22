Rep. Gary Palmer speaks at Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon

From The Trusville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – United States Rep. Gary Palmer on Thursday was the featured speaker at The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon.

Palmer, who was elected to the 114th Congress in 2014, told the luncheon attendees there are two things on which United States leaders need to focus their efforts: Health care and tax reform.

In regard to health care, he said one of the biggest problems is care for those with pre-existing conditions.

When he turned his focus to the country’s tax code, he said, “We’re making progress on tax reform … probably not as quickly as some would like but there is separation of powers in government for a reason.”

Palmer, a Republican, added that simplicity in the tax code is a necessity and said we have to reduce the tax gap, which was $458 billion last year.

Palmer represents the 6th Congressional District which is located in central Alabama. It includes Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, and Shelby counties as well as portions of Blount and Jefferson counties

In addition, Congressman Palmer was presented the ‘Spirit of Enterprise Award’ from U.S. Chamber of Commerce representative Clark Thomas. The award is presented to pro-business members of Congress.

The chamber also recognized its September Customer Service Award recipient, Donald Moore of Santek Waste Services.

The nominator had this to say: “This morning I was turning back into my driveway after dropping off my son at school, and the garbage truck was going down my street. I had a brief moment of “well, dang” because we forgot to put out our garbage cans. I pulled into my garage and I heard a horn blowing, so I turned around. The garbage truck driver had backed up to my house and was waiting for me to pull the can around to him. He was grinning ear-to-ear and told me to have a blessed day. I know this may not seem like a big deal to some but this man, who may have one of the world’s hardest jobs, does it with a kind heart and a smile. It just made my day. Reminds me of Colossians 3:23: ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord…’”

Also recognized was the winner of last month’s ice cream social and competition. Wilbur’s Air-conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing won the event with their strawberry chocolate ice cream, which was pink in theme with the color of their fleet of trucks. Meagan Welch, operations manager & marketing director, accepted the award.

Thursday’s luncheon was sponsored by Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.

For more information on the chamber, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com, call the chamber at (205) 655-7535, or ‘like’ the TACC on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.