Missing child alert canceled for 11-year old Prichard girl

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PRICHARD – A missing child alert that was issued for an 11-year old girl from Prichard has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after she was located.

According to ALEA, Lamiracle Dumas has been located and is safe after she and her mother, Amy Marie Dumas, went missing from their home in Prichard. They were reported to have left the city on Sept. 21 before the alert was issued by ALEA and the Prichard Police Department began searching for them.

No other details have been released on the case.