Missing child alert issued for Prichard girl

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PRICHARD – A missing child alert has been issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for Lamiracle Dumas, 11.

The Prichard Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the girl who is reported to have left with her mother Amy Marie Dumas on Sept. 21. The 11-year-old girl is described as being 85 pounds, Four feet and 11 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. The mother is described as 130 pounds, five feet and two inches tall, with red-colored hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information leading to the location of Lamiracle and Amy Marie Dumas is asked to contact the Prichard Police Department at 251-452-2211.