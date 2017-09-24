34-year-old man killed in Walker County crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY –According to Johnathan Appling of the Alabama State Troopers, a single-vehicle crash at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday has claimed the life of a Dora man.

Richard Wayne Hester, 34, was killed when the 2000 Ford F250 he was driving left the roadway in a curve and struck several trees.

Hester, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 269, five miles south of Parrish.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.