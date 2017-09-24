Alabama Vietnam veteran to be granted Medal of Honor from Donald Trump

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE – A veteran of the Vietnam War from Huntsville has earned the Medal of Honor and will be directly presented with it by President Donald Trump. The veteran, Gary “Mike” Rose, will receive the nation’s highest honor in October, according to AL.com.

On Oct. 23, Rose will be presented with the medal during a ceremony at the White House. He was a Special Forces medic in the Vietnam War who saw combat in Laos while on secret missions. It would be years before these operations would be officially recognized by the U.S. Government.

Rose’s actions were the subject of a New York Times article in July of 2016.