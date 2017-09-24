UPDATED: One dead, multiple wounded in Tennessee church shooting
Updates: ABC News on Twitter reports that the shooter killed a woman in the parking lot before opening fire inside the church. He was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooter has been identified as Emanuel Kidega Samson, 25. He is currently recovering at an area hospital and will face charges of murder and attempted murder.
Previous story:
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
NASHVILLE, TN – One person is dead in a mass shooting at a church in Antioch, TN. Around six to eight people were injured in the incident. According to the Tennessean, the shooter is among those who were wounded.
The shooting occurred at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Everyone who sustained injuries are currently being treated at area hospitals. With the exception of one person, all who were wounded were above the age of 60, according to the report.
The shooter and the person who was killed have not been identified yet. No motives for the shooting have been determined yet by police.
