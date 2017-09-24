Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks stay in locker room during national anthem
From The Trussville Tribune staff reports
NASHVILLE, TENN. –In the wake of President Donald Trump’s comments in Alabama on Friday, the protests by professional athletes to perceived inequities appears to be spreading.
While in Huntsville making a campaign stop for senate candidate Luther Strange, Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b—- off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!”
In Nashville, where the Titans and the Seahawks met, both teams remained in the locker rooms during the national anthem.
The Tennessee franchise issued the following statement.
“As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn’t be misconstrued as unpatriotic.”
Seattle released also released a statement.
“As a team, we have decided we will not participate in the national anthem. We will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country. Out of love for our country and in honor of the sacrifices made on our behalf, we unite to oppose those that would deny our most basic freedoms. We remain committed in continuing to work towards equality and justice for all. Respectfully, The Players of the Seattle Seahawks”
On Saturday, Titans’ owner Amy Adams Strunk made a statement supporting the players following Trump’s comment the night before.
“I am proud to stand with our players and support them in their work on and off the football field,” Strunk said. “I completely agree with Commissioner Goodell that we are better off as a nation when we are unified and pulling together. I have seen that kind of attitude first-hand in Tennessee and across our country in the many benevolent and public-spirited efforts of our NFL players, often without any public recognition.
“Our players make public contributions day-in and day-out and when I hear anyone making disparaging remarks about them, I know it has to be the result of not knowing what they bring to our communities or what they have accomplished.”
Comments
No respect for our country regardless of who the president is you should respect our country and the men and women who fought for it if not leave and see how much freedom you will have just my opinion
losers
Obviously, the NFL doesn’t need our hard earned money for ticket/ merchandise sales, and they don’t need us to sit home and watch the games on TV. So lets find other, better ways to spend our time and money!
If these guys are losers and don’ t “respect” the flag, then what is Trump?
Not watching any of this. #boycottNFL
Whatever. Don’t care what they do. Won’t watch them again.
Good luck guys expecting me to support what you are paid to do which is play football and be disrespectful of the of the US flag, the people who love and respect it who also support your teams and sponsors buying tickets and watching your overpriced selves play football.
http://www.snopes.com/trumps-flip-flop-on-flag-burning/
Fake news. Nice try though.
Straight from his Twitter feed. Feel free to search it for yourselves. On another note, what are you guys going to do when a player for Alabama or Auburn, or better yet Hewitt-Trussville ,express their First Amendment right?