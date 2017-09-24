Trussville Police, Jeff. Co. deputies pursue suspect on motorcycle in high speed chase

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Earlier this afternoon, a high speed chase of a motorcycle took place in Trussville, though the suspect was eventually lost and no arrests were made.

According to Trussville Police detective Mike Bruce, at around 3:15 p.m. a man was stopped on Interstate 459 northbound by an officer from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office due to there being no tag on his motorcycle. The suspect then fled towards Trussville where the police department was notified.

About 12 minutes later a Trussville police officer saw the motorcycle on North Chalkville Road. The officer attempted to stop him but he fled. As he fled, the suspect struck the officer’s vehicle and grazed it but did not severely damage it.

Afterwards, both Trussville police and Jefferson County authorities pursued the suspect to Old Springville Road where they lost sight of him. Despite efforts to locate him, the search was eventually terminated.

The motorcycle is described as being a newer model sport bike with blue paint and lacking a tag. Anyone with information on the incident today may call the Trussville Police Department at 205-655-2101.