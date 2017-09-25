Argo City Council approves new body cameras for police department; celebrates fire grant

By Tanna Friday

For the Tribune

ARGO — The council approved the purchase and installation of seven (7) new body cameras for the city’s police department. The $24,462.59 contract award with Axon Enterprise, Inc. includes cameras, maintenance and all necessary software to operate the units.

In addition to increased memory and wider lenses, Axon will give Argo new cameras, docks and mounts. Among the camera’s notable features are its battery life, video resolution and shock resistance grade.

Officer Alan Busler explains that the purpose is to provide evidence and transparency for the department. “Once an officer finishes his shift, he is able to review, tag videos. The camera is then placed onto a docking station where the video is transferred to an online secured server,” says Busler. “The server is a secured evidence chamber. The video is protected and cannot be edited, or manipulated to look like something that it is not,” Busler continues.

In other business, Argo Fire Chief Mike Platts announced to the council the awarding of the city’s fire department Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant (SAFER), which the department applied in the spring of 2016. The SAFER grant, paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will fund advertising and marketing for a recruitment effort, as well as safety gear purchases for current personnel and those who join.

Tonight the council also:

-Discussed and approved combining both the council’s pre-meeting workshop and council meeting into one council meeting. Moving forward, the regular council meeting will begin at 6:00 pm in place of the work-session.

-Announced the dates of Argo’s Fall Cleanup with Advanced Disposal. Fall Clean-up will begin October 21-28 (Saturday-Saturday) at the Argo city hall. There will be two community-sized dumpsters parked at city hall. This is a free service offered to the city twice a year through Advanced Disposal.

The next council meeting will be held on October 9 at 6:00 p.m.