Besssemer man shot dead at Fairfield convenience store

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Bessemer man died today as the result of being shot late Sunday night in Fairfield.

Rodrequis Antwon Green, 26,of Bessemer was shot around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at the Chevron gas station on Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield.

Green was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:27 a.m.

According to an article by al.com reporter Carol Robinson, Fairfield police have identified a suspect and are seeking arrest warrants now.