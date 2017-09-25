Birmingham pedestrian in coma after being struck by vehicle
From The Trussville Tribune staff report
A Birmingham man is in serious condition after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene Friday night.
Tracy Hudson, 39, was walking to a store around 10:30 p.m. when he became the victim of a hit-and-run.
Hudson was on the 1300 block of Mayfield Avenue when he was hit.
Now Hudson is being kept at an area hospital where he is on a ventilator and in a coma due to a severe brain injury.
Comments
Praying