Birmingham pedestrian in coma after being struck by vehicle

Posted by: Posted date: September 25, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff report

A Birmingham man is in serious condition after being struck by a motorist who fled the scene Friday night.

Tracy Hudson, 39, was walking to a store around 10:30 p.m. when he became the victim of a hit-and-run.

Hudson was on the 1300 block of Mayfield Avenue when he was hit.

Now Hudson is  being kept at an area hospital where he is on a ventilator and in a coma due to a severe brain injury.

 

