Fultondale man gets 4 life sentences for rape of minor family member

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

A Fultondale man was sentenced today to four consecutive life sentences in the rape of a young family member.

Brian Keith King, who was convicted of four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy on June 15, was sentenced Jefferson County Circuit Judge Virginia Vinson.

To protect the privacy of the victim, authorities have released little information about the relationship between King and his victim.

King, 39, has been in jail since his arrest on Oct. 27. According reporter Carol Robinson, his bond was set at $270,000.

King was arrested by Hoover police at his girlfriend’s apartment in the 1300 building at The Retreat at Ridge.