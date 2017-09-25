Jefferson County Health Department to receive funds for Resource Recovery Center in Birmingham

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Department of Health is set to receive a grant of $300,000 from the Department of Justice to support a Resource Recovery Center in Birmingham. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Jefferson County Health Officer Mark E. Wilson.

The Department of Justice announced last week that it will distribute $58.8 million in an effort to support drug court programs and address the issue of opioid use among citizens.

According to a statement by Town, the $300,000 for the health department comes from $24 million of $59 million overall given to “50 cities, counties and public health departments to provide financial and technical assistance to state, local and tribal governments to create comprehensive diversion and alternatives to incarceration programs for those impacted by the opioid epidemic.”

The money was awarded under the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program by the Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance, as well as Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.

“The exceptional leadership at OJP has recognized Birmingham’s need for exactly this type of assistance and responded with action,” Town said. “This is truly a force multiplier for the Northern District and I appreciate the confidence the department has in us to produce positive results for all of our citizens.”

The Resource Recovery Program will be managed by Birmingham’s Crisis Center with assistance from local substance abuse treatment organizations and Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

“The Jefferson County Department of Health is very pleased to receive this financial and technical assistance from the DOJ to enhance our ongoing efforts to prevent overdose deaths,” Wilson said. “We have enjoyed strong partnerships with law enforcement, local substance abuse treatment and social service organizations, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Without them this work would not be possible.”