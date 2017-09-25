Mulga man arrested for murder in death of accomplice in home-invasion robbery

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested and charged a Mulga man with murder for his role in a robbery that resulted in the death of an accomplice.

Horace D Stokes, 38, of Mulga.Detectives is being held at Jefferson County jail. No bond has been set for the suspect.

On Sept. 15, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Bayview Drive in Mulga.

Information at the scene was that the male homeowner and a friend were in a side room of the home visiting. Two armed men forced their way into the door and tried to rob them. The homeowner and his friend began fighting with the suspects. The homeowner was struck in the head with a handgun.

During the struggle, a shot was fired. One of the suspects was struck and fell to the floor. The second suspect fled to a waiting vehicle and was driven away by a third unknown suspect. The suspect vehicle was described as a full-sized gray Ford pickup.

The suspect who was killed was later identified as 38-year-old Stephen Douglas Crump of Edgewater.

Stokes was located and arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants for probation violations.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging him with murder for his role in the death of Stephen Crump.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.