Pharmacy tech from Bessemer charged for tampering with opioids intended for hospice patients

Posted by: Posted date: September 25, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A pharmacy tech from Bessemer has been charged for tampering with vials of opioid painkillers that were meant for intravenous fluid bags for hospice patients, according to a statement by Jay E. Town, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

 Johnathan William Click, 30, of Bessemer was an employee of ContinuumRx in Birmingham. He was accused of removing morphine sulfate and hydromorphone hydrochloride from vials that would be used for palliative treatment of hospice patients between December 2014 and September 2016. Click would replace the drugs with saline or sterile water.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s statement, Click was an opioid addict and would take the drugs for his own use.

“This defendant was willing to subject terminal cancer patients to intolerable pain in order to feed his own addiction,” Town said. “This is one more aspect of the epidemic problem America has with abuse of prescription opioids. It also is a testament to law enforcement’s commitment to fight the illegal diversion of these drugs. In this case, people who desperately needed the prescribed drugs for their intended purpose of controlling intense and prolonged pain instead suffered at the hands of a man who knew the misery he could cause.”

Town’s statement said that the maximum penalty for tampering with consumer products is ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Click will have to appear before a federal judge to formally plead guilty. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Alabama Board of Pharmacy.

Comments

  1. Kathy Sills says:
    September 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Prison

  2. Kristie Hall Reagan says:
    September 25, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Absolutely cruel to do such a thing!

  3. Lauren Danielle Smith says:
    September 25, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    That is the most cruel thing I have heard in a very long time.

  4. Cecilia Wall Hall says:
    September 25, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    You would think ContinuumRx would require drug testing for their employees.

  5. Christin Mize Knight says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Whoa

  6. Lara Smizer Walden says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Sally Pritchett Smizer –wow

  7. Sally Pritchett Smizer says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Addicts have concerns only for the habit. Thankfully he was caught before depriving another terminal patient.

  8. Sally Pritchett Smizer says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    They do. Addicts always find a way around that.

  9. Lara Smizer Walden says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Yeah, I know. Just think those patients that didn’t receive their medicine… that breaks my heart.

  10. Cecilia Wall Hall says:
    September 25, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Sally Pritchett Smizer – I guess so…very sad.

  11. Brianne Scott says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Ronda Castillo

  12. Ronda Castillo says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Wow… some people are just terrible

  13. Shelia Carpenter says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Special place in hell for this person !

  14. Arlene Sanders says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    So Cruel those people Needed Pain medicine and I hope you NEVER can even work in a Pharmacy or Near a Sick person Your Sorry piece crap

  15. Fayne Love Howle says:
    September 25, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I agree with Shelia!

  16. Joan Wade Carroll says:
    September 25, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    This makes me so sad.

  17. Jan Clower Humphries says:
    September 26, 2017 at 12:05 am

    It’s horrible!

