Pharmacy tech from Bessemer charged for tampering with opioids intended for hospice patients

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – A pharmacy tech from Bessemer has been charged for tampering with vials of opioid painkillers that were meant for intravenous fluid bags for hospice patients, according to a statement by Jay E. Town, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

Johnathan William Click, 30, of Bessemer was an employee of ContinuumRx in Birmingham. He was accused of removing morphine sulfate and hydromorphone hydrochloride from vials that would be used for palliative treatment of hospice patients between December 2014 and September 2016. Click would replace the drugs with saline or sterile water.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s statement, Click was an opioid addict and would take the drugs for his own use.

“This defendant was willing to subject terminal cancer patients to intolerable pain in order to feed his own addiction,” Town said. “This is one more aspect of the epidemic problem America has with abuse of prescription opioids. It also is a testament to law enforcement’s commitment to fight the illegal diversion of these drugs. In this case, people who desperately needed the prescribed drugs for their intended purpose of controlling intense and prolonged pain instead suffered at the hands of a man who knew the misery he could cause.”

Town’s statement said that the maximum penalty for tampering with consumer products is ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Click will have to appear before a federal judge to formally plead guilty. The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Food and Drug Administration and the Alabama Board of Pharmacy.