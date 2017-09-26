Birmingham man shot dead Monday; Police investigating

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police officials are investigating the shooting death of man killed Monday night in Birmingham.

Korderal Antoine Anderson, 29, was allegedly shot in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City.

Anderson, a resident of the Dolomite area, was driven to UAB West in Bessemer where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., less than an hour after his arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.