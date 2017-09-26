 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Birmingham man shot dead Monday; Police investigating

Birmingham man shot dead Monday; Police investigating

Posted by: Posted date: September 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

Birmingham Police officials are investigating the shooting death of man killed Monday night in Birmingham.

Korderal Antoine Anderson, 29, was allegedly  shot in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City.

Anderson, a resident of the Dolomite area, was driven to UAB West in Bessemer where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m., less than an hour after his arrival.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham homicide detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top