Hewitt-Trussville defender up for national honors, here’s how you can vote

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies blanked Buckhorn by a score of 49-0 last week. The defensive effort is drawing national attention from USA Today for Trevor Sisk who stood out in the shutout effort with a big night.

Sisk had 18 tackles, including 2 for a loss, on the night. He is one of 10 players nominated nationally for the newspaper’s Super 25 Top Star honors.

You can vote for Sisk here.