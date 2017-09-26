 [fiatalert]
Hewitt-Trussville defender up for national honors, here's how you can vote

Posted by: Posted date: September 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies blanked Buckhorn by a score of 49-0 last week. The defensive effort is drawing national attention from USA Today for Trevor Sisk who stood out in the shutout effort with a big night.

Sisk had 18 tackles, including 2 for a loss, on the night. He is one of 10 players nominated nationally for the newspaper’s Super 25 Top Star honors.

You can vote for Sisk here.

Huskies’ Trevor Sisk is up for USA Today’s Super 25 Top Star honors this week.
Photo by Michelle Miskelley

Comments

  1. Travis Sisk says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:25 am

    YOU CAN VOTE MULTIPLE TIMES!!! Please vote OFTEN!

  2. Lesley Berry Weir says:
    September 27, 2017 at 2:28 am

    Done!

