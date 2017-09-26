Marching band competition to be held Oct. 7 in Trussville

By David Lazenby

TRUSSVILLE — Organizers who decided to strike up a band competition in Trussville are counting down to Oct. 7 — the day of its inaugural contest.

Paul Henderson, president of the Hewitt-Trussville High School band foundation, said bands from high schools across the state will take part in the competition that will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the stadium at Hewitt-Trussville High School. The event is expected to last until about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

High schools taking part in the event include Pleasant Grove, Saks, Jemison, Parker, Cleburne, Montevallo, Cullman, McAdory, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan, Shades Valley, Hueytown, Southside, Gadsden, Spain Park, Pinson Valley and Pell City.

Bands will be judged on a plethora of criteria, with the top performing band being named the overall grand champion.

Some of the categories in which bands will be graded as they perform their halftime shows include, band, drum major, dance line, color guard, drum line and band as a whole.

“Everyone is given a score,” said Henderson, who played trumpet in the HTHS marching band when he was a student there.

Henderson added that judges will record their notes on each band. These note will be given to each band director so that they are able to get constructive feedback about their marching band’s routine.

“That lets them see what they need to improve on,” Henderson said.

Because bands with more members are at an advantage, Henderson said the groups will be graded against similar-sized groups.

Henderson said he expects that in addition to the band members, the event could attract about 5,000 people into Trussville Saturday.

Although he said typically schools that take part in regional events do not stay overnight in the cities that host competitions, this event is expected to have an economic impact on the city through the sale of food, fuel, beverages and other products and services.

Henderson said several vendors will be present at the competition and the field’s concession stand will be open.

Henderson added his son, Jerod, who also plays the trumpet at HTHS, will take part in Saturday’s competition.

The cost to attend the event is $8 for adults, $5 for children aged 12-and-under.