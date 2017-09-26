Morris man charged with sex abuse of child at Trussville church indicted

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

A cub scout volunteer accused of sexually abusing a child in June was indicted Friday on six felony charges related to the June 10 incident that reportedly took place at a Trussville church.

The alleged incident involving a 10-year-old boy, took place during an annual scouting event held at Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville.

The church was merely providing space for the event and was otherwise not involved in the event.

Justin Aaron Conn, 22, of Morris is charged with four counts of 1st degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and one count of first degree sexual abuse, according to court records filed today.

Police said neither the victim or suspect are from Trussville or connected to the church.

Conn is being represented by attorney Marcus Bernard Polson, court records indicate.

Circuit Court Judge Laura Petro has been appointed to the case.