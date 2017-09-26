Roy Moore wins the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

 [fiatalert]
September 26, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Using several election reporting sources, The Trussville Tribune projects former Chief Justice Roy Moore will win the Republican nomination for the United States Senate seat.

With over 50 percent of precincts reporting, Moore is maintaining about a 57 percent lead over Luther Strange’s 43 percent.

Based on the unreported areas, we don’t expect Strange to be able to make up the ground needed to win.

Moore will face Democrat nominee Doug Jones in the December 12 general election.

