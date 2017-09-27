Armed robbery suspect from Adamsville taken into custody

From The Trussvlle Tribune staff reports

Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives have taken into custody a 30-year-old Adamsville man suspected in the robbery of a convenience store that occurred Thursday.

At about 5 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the 1300 block of Brookside-Coalburg Road.

The store clerk reported that a white male suspect had entered the store, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The suspect ran out of the store after taking the money and drove away in a silver Ford Fusion.

On Tuesday, detectives investigating the case developed information identifying the robbery suspect. The information was sent to patrol deputies who found the suspect at a residence in the 2800 block of Woodruff Mill Road.

As deputies were surrounding the house, the suspect attempted to run out the back door. He was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The name of the suspect is being withheld for now, pending formal charges.